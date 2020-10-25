BIKER DAD: Rider killed in Panama City Beach during Thunder Beach Rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB/WKRG/BIKER DAD)– One biker is hurt and his passenger dead after a crash during the Thunder Beach Rally in Panama City Beach. Police didn’t say if Christopher Collier and Joyce Chappelear were in town for the rally but neither are from the area. Both lived in the Jacksonville area. Collier was seriously injured and Joyce Chappelear killed, police say, when an SUV made a left turn in front of them.

Police say the bike was traveling east on the beach road when the Lincoln SUV going the other way turned in front of it Saturday night.

Homicide investigators say alcohol was likely involved in the crash. Charges are possible.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

