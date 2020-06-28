BIKER DAD: Ride to Remember honors fallen officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)—A somber mission is going on across the nation, bikers honoring fallen officers from coast to coast. Saturday, the End of Watch Ride to Remember stopped in Mobile to recognize officer Sean Tudor who was murdered in the mine of duty in Jauary of 2019. The ride is stopping at every agency nationwide that lost an officer in the line of duty in 2019. Punisher City, Watch Dog, Emerald Coast, Coastal and West Chapters, along with CVMA 28-6 and Nomads came out to show support.

Tuder was killed in the line of duty. He was working undercover last January when he was shot at Peach Place Inn in Mobile. Investigators say suspect Marco Perez pulled the trigger. Perez is charged with capital murder.



































