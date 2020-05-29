BIKER DAD: Ride Saturday will celebrate biker’s “miracle” recovery from coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — He fought the coronavirus, and he won. Now, bikers will be gathering to celebrate — socially distanced of course — the survival story of Troy Browder.

Browder had in the hospital for almost 50 days, fighting COVID-19. But his wife tells us she wants to welcome him loudly with what he loves, the sounds of motorcycles and the faces of fellow bikers. So, she’s organizing a surprise welcome home drive-by parade on Saturday. Bikers will stage with their motorcycles at the Winn Dixie at Airport and Snow Road at 2:30 then parade to Dominion Drive.

Browder spent 30 days on a ventilator, which makes his recovery even more remarkable. Those sick enough to go on ventilators are far more likely not to survive.

You can read our original story from Cherish Lombard below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another Mobile County resident has been released from an area hospital after a coronavirus diagnosis. Doctors are calling Matroy Browder a “miracle patient.” He spent 47 days at USA Health University Hospital– 30 of those days on a ventilator. He finally got to leave the hospital at 2:30 Friday afternoon after testing negative for COVID-19.

As he left the hospital, staff members lined the halls, waiting for Matroy to come around the corner, and when he was there were cheers and applause from everyone! But Sylvia Browder told Cherish Lombard that the date her husband was admitted will forever be ingrained in her head.

“I know it like it was yesterday. It was March 28. He told me he had been exhibiting the symptoms and all of that and then he told me he couldn’t breathe. So that’s when we knew that it was time to go,” said Browder.

His symptoms started with coughing, then he lost his sense of taste and smell. He soon became feverish, before he started having trouble breathing and headed to University Hospital.

“I was hoping they would give him some treatment then he would be able to go home. But he called me a few hours later and said babe, they’re going to keep me. He said I don’t need a ventilator or anything right now, they’re treating me. So I said okay everything’s going to be okay, I’ll see you in a couple of days,” said Browder.

But Matroy took a turn for the worse the very next day.

“The morning of that Sunday, March 29, at 6:10 am he called me and said I have to go on a ventilator. At that point my heart dropped. I said you promised me that we were going to get through this so I’m holding you to that,” said Sylvia Browder.

Around day 15 of Matroy being on a ventilator, Sylvia says she could feel the doctors losing hope.

She said, “At one point they even said it was time to discuss end of life.”

But she and Matroy made that promise to each other that this wouldn’t be the end. They didn’t get to see each other again until this week.

Matroy had a pom-pom in hand and a big smile on his face as he was wheeled down the hall after being discharged from the hospital. And his wife wasn’t far behind because she’s not ever going to let him get too far from her after they were apart for so long.

Now Matroy faces at least a couple of weeks of therapy. Because he was on a ventilator and heavily sedated for so long, walking and talking are among the things he has to re-learn– things that most of us take for granted. But he is determined, and it won’t be long before he’s healthy and back at home.