BIKER DAD: Ride planned for honor law enforcement at the U.S.S. Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers will ride Friday from the U.S.S. Alabama to honor local law enforcement. The “Back da Blue” ride is scheduled for 6 o’clock Friday evening.

Organizers say this is not a political event according to the event’s Facebook page, “DO NOT come with any political flags or banners. No Trump or anti BLM material of any sort.”

The organizers say all are welcome, calling ALL bikers: Black-white-brown-yellow. All religions, creeds and diverse backgrounds.” All types of bikes are also welcome, “if you respect our law enforcement agencies and want to show that respect, please join together and fly your American and blue flags… And what better day to do it than on 9/11.”

https://www.facebook.com/events/709823682933320/permalink/709823699599985/

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: