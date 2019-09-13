Biker Dad: Revving up for St. Jude

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Bikers and car enthusiasts will making noise for St. Jude Saturday at the Thunder on Main Street Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show in Lucedale Organizers ask that all vehicles entering the car show, please arrive at 4:00pm to be parked on Main Street.

It’s 20 bucks to register and will benefit St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 50/50 drawing will also be held. Awards will be at 7:30pm at the stage location.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/502373520536596/?ti=icl

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook