Biker Dad: Revving up for St. Jude

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Bikers and car enthusiasts will making noise for St. Jude Saturday at the Thunder on Main Street Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show in Lucedale Organizers ask that all vehicles entering the car show, please arrive at 4:00pm to be parked on Main Street.

It’s 20 bucks to register and will benefit St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 50/50 drawing will also be held. Awards will be at 7:30pm at the stage location.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/502373520536596/?ti=icl

