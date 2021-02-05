BIKER DAD REPORT: Reward offered in motorcycle crash that left a father badly injured

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– A big reward is being offered for information in a motorcycle crash that sent a local father to the hospital with serious injures.

The victim’s attorneys are offering up to a $10,000 reward for witnesses to come forward.

Micah Skelton is the biker, also a father and husband. He had spent last Saturday riding in a benefit run for a Foley Family badly burned in a fire. Police say an SUV failed to yield on the Baldwin Beach Express. Skelton was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where he has had multiple surgeries this week. The Alabama Law Tiger motorcycle injury lawyers are looking for witnesses and are offering that reward for information that leads to an arrest. Witnesses are just asked to contact Foley Police and mention they are calling on behalf of the Law Tigers. Full disclosure they are the sponsors of this segment.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.