BIKER DAD REPORT: Remembering a hero and the Magical Christmas Toy Run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers will ride to honor a local airman killed in a training accident near Pensacola last year.

The Cole Condiff Memorial ride is Saturday in Pensacola. Condiff was sucked out of an airplane during a training exercise in 2019 because of a backup parachute that was packed incorrectly. The ride benefits his family. You can click here for all of the info.

We’ve been talking about the Magical Christmas Toy Drive, and this year there are a few changes — and one new big twist. Motorcycle riders get involved in our toy drive every year, this year they’re kicking it into a higher gear.

It started when the Caballeros Acero Riding Club asked me to help get the word out about their toy run — and it turns out that they are taking them to the exact same place as we are. So we got together and decided that WKRG and the Biker Dad Blog would team up with the club for the Magical Christmas Toy Run! All of the toys we collect here at WKRG and on the ride will go to the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Kickstands up at 2 p.m. on December 5th in Tillman’s Corner. Click here for more information.

And they aren’t the only ones “driven” to give. I had to park my Harley last weekend and jump in the Mustang for this one. Cars and Coffee of Mobile Bay had their annual Toys for Tots drive-in in Spanish Fort, tons of cool cars, easy to social distance, and more importantly tons of toys.. The need is even greater this year so every toy helps!

Speaking of toys, one is going on the auction block soon I’d like to get my hands on. As some of my friends know, my motorcycle is nicknamed “Elvis” and there’s a reason for that. I was in Memphis before Mobile, loved Graceland and became a huge fan. I’ve actually seen Elvis’ collection of cars and motorcycles. Later this month one of his Harley Davidsons is going up for auction, expected to fetch as much as 350 thousand dollars. Lots of other Elvis items are up for sale. You can see that full list on the Biker Dad blog at WKRG.com and check out a calendar of local motorcycle events while you’re there.

