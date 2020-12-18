BIKER DAD REPORT: Reality bike builders moving to Florida, bikers moving Christmas gesture to first responder family

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — We are counting down to Christmas, only one week away today! Earlier this week we emptied out and delivered tens of thousands of toys from our Magical Christmas Toy Drive and the giving isn’t over. Bikers will be making a special delivery Saturday for the family of a local first responder.

We’ve been telling you about little Asher Lewis. He has a genetic disorder that means he may never walk and talk, but it doesn’t keep him from flashing a beautiful smile. That smile will get even brighter Saturday. Bikers have been collecting donations, toys, supplies more for the family. His dad is a firefighter and his mom had to quit her job to take care of them. So the holidays have been tough. Saturday the group will meet at the fire station on airport at 11:00 am to parade to his home with bikes and even a fire truck to make the delivery. You can ride along in a car, truck, bike, whatever. They’ll be meeting at the fire station at 5008 Freeway Lane in Mobile.

Big celebrity biker news this week. Some well-known reality stars are making a move, not too far from our area. Orange County Choppers are known as much for explosive family feuds, internet memes and their reality show as much as they are for their bikes. They made a mysterious post on Facebook about a new chapter and Florida. So I dug into it and actually reached Paul Teutul Sr. Sr. tells me yes, OCC is moving to Florida, to the Clearwater area along with all of the cast and crew. Read more about that here.

You heard it here first. Stay on top of news like this on the Biker Dad Blog at WKRG.COM.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

