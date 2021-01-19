BIKER DAD REPORT: Motorcycle mayhem caught on camera coast-to-coast

NORTH FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Motorcycle mayhem from coast to coast caught on camera.. video ‘and’ photos of bikers behaving badly. Starting in South Florida, police are looking for riders from North Fort Meyers.

You can see video of the whole thing here:

WARNING: FOUL LANGUAGE IN THIS VIDEO

They say the motorcyclists were causing chaos on the streets, when a driver who didn’t like it yelled at them. They got off their bikes and beat that person with their helmets and a wrench even kicking the driver. They only stopped when bystanders jumped in to help.

















If you have any information on the identities of these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com If your tip leads to any of their arrests, they’ll pay a cash reward.

Down the road a bit, the annual “Wheels up Guns Down ride out in Miami often gets out of control. Dirt bikers and ATV riders take over the streets doing stunts and wheelies. This year a police crackdown meant it was relatively subdued. But there was still some wild riding in the street and about 15 people arrested.

And something similar on the west coast, and this time it turned deadly. Riders took over the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, some even riding the wrong way and tying up traffic too. One of the motorcycles crashed killing, a passenger. These “ride-outs” as they are called have caused big problems in California.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: