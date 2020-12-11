BIKER DAD REPORT: Magical Christmas Toy Run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is coming to an end but something else is just beginning. Hopefully, it will be a new tradition for the toy drive. Bikers are helping kick the toy drive into high gear. After what we saw this week — it’s going to surely become an annual event.

The Magical Christmas Toy Run! With a whole lot of bikes, Santa, and toys; the inaugural Magical Christmas Toy Run was a huge success. On top of that, there was a trailer full of toys and nearly 2-thousand dollars to the toy vault. It also left the Salvation Army Commander and almost me in tears, “We’ve not stopped since the virus hit. Donations have come to almost a screeching halt but we continue to do what we do, ” said Captain Sheri Jones with the Salvation Army.

“We were able to do this with help from Biker Dad, WKRG TV and the biker community as a whole,” said George Andrade of Caballeros Acero Riding Club. Thanks to everyone who showed up to help and brought a toy and cash. We’ll see you again next Christmas!

Bikers have also adopted a firefighter’s family this Christmas. You can still help this family until Monday. You wouldn’t know from looking at him but little Asher has a genetic disorder that means he may never walk or talk. His dad is a local firefighter and his mom had to quit her job to take care of him.

The Independent Brothers bikers are collecting toys and money for the family you can find them until Monday next to the KFC in Tillman’s corner. And Saturday Mobay Cruise for a Cause will be having a car show there for Asher .

