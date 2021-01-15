BIKER DAD REPORT: Macho Man motorcycle mystery and a family backed by bikers while healing after fire

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A Foley family is holding out hope Friday after a devastating fire left a mother and child badly burned. We’ve been saying how motorcycle riders are rolling out to help. And there is good news.

One of the fire victims, 5-year-old Jaysin Hacket, just got out of the hospital this week after being flown to a burn unit in Galveston, Texas. We showed you video of him last week taking his first steps since arriving there. His dad says he will stay in Texas for at least a month. He spoke with WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. Justin Hacket said, “I’ve seen what they do and anything of that sorts so I’m a lot more comfortable now and I know that he’s a lot more comfortable because he doesn’t have them coming in at all hours of the day trying to pick him and poke him.”

Things are looking up a bit for his mother too. Lelann Thompson’s family last week told us she had a 10% chance of survival but they now say she is making improvements. She is currently at a 50% chance of survival and with a fighting spirit like that we’re all pulling for her.

Bikers are pulling for the family, planning a fundraiser for January 30th, and a motorcycle poker run. You don’t have to ride to help. You can come to the event or donate now by clicking here.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE INFO ON THE MOTORCYCLE RUN.



Another story the Biker Dad blog broke Thursday is on WKRG.com. It involves motorcycles, a mystery, and Macho Man Randy Savage. This actually does have Gulf Coast Florida connection too. There was a custom $60 dollar bike late pro wrestling legend, Macho Man Randy Savage, had delivered to his Florida home back in the 90s. He bought the bike to take to an event in Sturgis South Dakota, a motorcycle mecca. He actually had no idea how to ride it, so didn’t keep it. And it ended up in the hands of a former pro-wrestling manager and this week, it along with 3 other bikes were stolen from an Iowa warehouse. Owner Sony Onoo is asking as many people across the country to share the story in hopes of getting the piece of motorcycle and macho man history back. You can share it on the Biker Dad Facebook Page.







Photos: Sonny Onoo





