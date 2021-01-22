BIKER DAD REPORT: Local movie made with bikers’ help finally gets a release date, motorcycle museum up in flames

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Hollywood and Harley Davidsons making a splash on the Gulf Coast as big-time movie makers and bikers teamed up for a movie filmed in Fairhope. Just about this time last year, the Biker Dad Blog broke one of the most-read stories of the entire year on WKRG.com. A big-time Hollywood production was looking for bikers to be part of a movie filmed in Fairhope. The story was shared about 100,000 times on the Biker Dad Facebook page and blew up the inboxes of movie producers. Some of my biker friends and I even made this video to try and get cast in “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.”

We just learned this week that the movie will finally be released on Feb. 12, delayed because of COVID-19. I actually did get a part in the movie as a book clerk instead of a biker. I guess I wasn’t cool enough to play the Biker. You can see the movie on Amazon Prime next month.

You can watch the trailer for the film here.



That’s not the only Fairhope film coming out. Click here to read about “Our Friend” and see the Hollywood shoutout to the “Amazing little town” of Fairhope.



A motorcycle museum tragedy to tell you about. The world’s highest motorcycle museum, the Top of Mountain Museum in Austria burned to the ground this week taking hundreds of collector bikes with it. Read more about that here.





A benefit ride this Sunday at the Main Event in Mobile. Bikers will be riding to help Kristin Pierce — a mom who’s battling stage for cervical cancer — I plan on being there and hope to see you too.



And we want to let you know that the annual WKRG News 5 Ace of Hearts Poker Run is also delayed this fall due to COVID-19. We’ll be riding to raise money and awareness for the American Heart Association on Feb. 20. The ride starts at Harley Davidson of Pensacola and right here at WKRG studios in Mobile. It ends up at Florabama. Details on the Biker Dad Blog at WKRG.com.

