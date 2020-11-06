BIKER DAD REPORT: Horses, heroes and Santa on a Harley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Did you know Santa rides a motorcycle? The “real” Santa stays very busy around this time of year, so hundreds of Santa’s helpers are riding, and they kick off the holiday giving season every year on the Gulf Coast.

Depending on the weather, and it’s looking really good for Saturday, hundreds of bikers show up for the annual Toys for Tots ride and bring piles of toys that stay right here in our area for local boys and girls. It takes off from the Battleship Saturday. You can find all of the details on the Biker Dad Blog by clicking here.

This is also a great time to remind everyone that the WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive is launching soon, too. Stay tuned for details.



It’s also the time of year we honor our veterans, another cause close to bikers. A fundraiser for Equine Therapy Group raised more than $9,000. The ranch out in Stapleton focuses on treating our vets with PTSD through unique therapy with horses, so this was truly a life-saving mission. This story will also be part of the Veterans Voices Special WKRG News 5 is putting together right now. It will air at 6:30 p.m. on Veterans Day with tons of great stories about our veteran heroes. To read more about the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association’s efforts click here.

One more thing speaking of veteran heroes. Local bikers are planning a Veterans Day parade past the Veterans Home in Bay Minette. I got to ride in a similar parade earlier this year at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. Those vets are still largely isolated, so this is a really cool way to make sure they still have a special Veterans Day. Want to ride in it? Get all of the details by clicking here.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: