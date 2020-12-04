BIKER DAD REPORT: Ho Ho Harley time!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — It’s Ho – Ho – Harley time! Bikers are about to give back in a big way in the next few days.

The bikers are riding for Santa this weekend in support of the Salvation Army Angel Tree and the WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive. No matter if you are in Alabama or Florida, you can help in a big way this weekend.

First, WKRG and the Biker Dad Blog have teamed up with the Caballeros Acero Riding Club for the Magical Christmas Toy Run, riding from Tillman’s Corner Saturday at 2pm to the Salvation Army Warehouse at the mall. Please come ride with us and bring a toy. Get all the info here.

And if you can’t make that, the Florida ABATE Toy Run which is also in benefit of the Salvation Army is Sunday starting at Harley Davidson of Pensacola. Click here for all the info on both toy runs.



Not all of the bikers out there are on the nice list as we found some crazy video of one very naughty rider. He’s only 19 take a look at the video above. This happened in London. The person riding that motorcycle at 180 miles per hour is only 1, leading police on a wild chase through the very congested city and finally coming to stop because to refuel. He just pled guilty to charges and will be sentenced in January. More info here.



Veterans Day was just a few weeks ago, but for bikers, it’s always time to honor our vets. I don’t get to do this very often, so I thought I would mention it this week. The Patriot Guard Riders ride loud motorcycles but are quietly honoring or vets almost every week. This week I had the honor of riding with them to pay tribute to a Vietnam war hero and escort him to his final resting place.

Mike Shiver was in the Airforce in Vietnam. Although the loss was great for his family, you could see the comfort and pride they had when dozens of Patriot Guard Riders came to show their respects. It was certainly an honor for me to be a part of it. And they need more people to ride with them. It was a good showing for this ride, but the PGR needs more riders to step up. If you want to know how just hit me up on Facebook.

