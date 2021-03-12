BIKER DAD REPORT: Freak accident, happy homecoming and fun on FOUR wheels

OCALA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– Two things that certainly don’t mix, bears and bikes. In fact that lead to deadly results on a Florida Highway

Late Thursday night, a motorcycle rider was headed down a Central Florida highway near the town of Ocala when he hit a bear standing in the middle of the lane. The 42-year-old biker died at the hospital. The bear died too. Bear-vs.-vehicle accidents aren’t unheard of but are relatively rare. Deer actually kill more people than bears, sharks, and alligators combined, not from violent attacks, but crashes.

Some good news in a story we’ve been following and a family of bikers have been backing for quite some time. Lelann Thompson has finally made it home with her two children. They were all injured in a fire in Foley. At one point, doctors said she only had a very small chance of survival, but she’s out of the hospital and home today. She still has a long road to recovery. Earlier this year, hundreds of bikers raised about $25,000 for the family.

Saturday is car day. The William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette is having its annual car show. Those guys are going to love seeing the cool cars after the tough year they’ve had. So I’ll be in the Mustang instead of on the Harley. CLICK HERE FOR ALL OF THE INFO.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.