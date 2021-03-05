BIKER DAD REPORT: Daytona Bike Week, Dunkin’ goes 2-wheels

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)–You may see a lot of motorcycles headed eastbound on I-10 this weekend. Hundreds of thousands of them are roaring into Florida.



It’s because Daytona Bike Week is back after coronavirus concerns. Bike week officially kicks off Friday and runs until March 14th. The streets will be full of bikes and bikers, one of the biggest rallies in the U.S. every year. With bikers itching to get on the road it promises to draw a huge crowd.

They are taking precautions, limiting the number of people who can go inside a business and requiring masks inside.

But on the streets, the bikers will party mask-free. The city debated whether to give a permit to the event, but it was made clear that the bikers were coming whether they wanted them to or not.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.