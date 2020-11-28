BIKER DAD REPORT: “Can you see me now?”

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A Texas family who is still dealing with tragic loss gained a whole new family, made up of hundreds of men and women on the Gulf Coast . WKRG.COM Biker Dad Blogger Chris Best was there as part of this week’s Biker Dad Report on WKRG’s The 4 on 5 with Cherish Lombard.

Some rides on a beautiful day like this are just for fun. Some are for a good cause, and some are an honor to be a part of. Bikers raised more than 10 thousand dollars to someday send two little girls to college. Their dad, Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff died last year when he was sucked out of an airplane into the Gulf of Mexico because of a parachute that was packed incorrectly. Last weekend fellow airman from Hurlbert Field and a few hundred bikers rode in his memory and to raise money for the family he left behind. The ride was organized by the Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club .

Bikers giving back and giving thanks, The Ruff Riders fed those in need in Thanksgiving day at the Ruff House in Prichard.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

