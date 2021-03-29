BIKER DAD REPORT: Busy bikers spend the weekend raising thousands for local families

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– Gulf Coast bikers, and car lovers for that matter, were busy buzzing all around the area to help local families.

I put a lot of miles on the Harley Saturday running around trying to cover as much of it as possible. It was a pleasure to be part of the efforts to help, and great to meet the wonderful people on the road too like Shawn Ikner. Bikers and car lovers joined up with Mobay Cruise for a cause to help little baby Josie. His daughter is 9 months old and is still only 9 pounds.

The worst part is, they don’t know why. “It’s been rough since she was born. They’re still trying to figure it out. That’s why we’re trying to get to Cincinnati to see specialists. It’s just hard not knowing. We really don’t know what’s in the future but hopefully, she lives somewhat of a normal life,” Ikner told me. They are sending Josie to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in a few weeks. Cruise for a cause raised about $6 hundred in a car and bike wash. But the attention it got Josie has led to more than $3 thousand on her GoFundMe page. Click here if you’d like to donate.

Across the Bay in Daphe, bikers rode to help a woman who has to learn to walk again. Macy Hale was injured in a head-on crash in February and has a long road to recovery.

A poker run that started at the Top of the Bay in Daphne raised more than $3 thousand to help get her back on her feet.

Another benefit run is in the works for the family of a Magnolia Springs woman killed in a crash on March 20th.

Holly Robbinson Farley died Saturday, March 20, in a crash involving a Harley trike. Her husband is a member of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. And they are planning the memorial ride and fundraiser. CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON THE RIDE.



