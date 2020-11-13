BIKER DAD REPORT: Bringing the thunder for vets, toys for tots and a piece of history home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers and veterans go together like peanut butter and jelly, and motorcyclists have been busy this week honoring our veterans. It was a loud reminder of how important our veterans are. Many of them are still very isolated at the veterans home in Bay Minette. So for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic bikers paraded past the home, revving their engines and honking their horns. This time it was on veterans day. It was a message that although we can’t be together we are not alone.

A lot of those same riders also hit the road for children over the weekend. Veterans, the Leathernecks Marine Motorcycle Club put on the Toys for Tots run. I have been going to this for four years now. This was one of the biggest turnouts I’ve seen. About two hundred riders, each representing at least one toy and $10 for the effort, came out.

Those toys end up in the same warehouse as the toys from the WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive. That will also include a motorcycle toy run as WKRG and the Biker Dad Blog team up with the Caballeros Acero RC.

The need is even greater now more than ever.

Finally, an historic moment for motorcycle lovers this week. Really for any guy and many women of a certain age. Evel Knievel, the legendary stunt rider famous for dangerous jumps, after more than 5 decades, one of his original stunt bikes came home to the Evel museum in Kansas.

You can read all about that, and all the local biker events on the Gulf Coast on the Biker Dad blog at wkrg.com.

