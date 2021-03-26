BIKER DAD REPORT: Bikers rally for mom badly injured in crash, plus more bikers behaving badly

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)–Bikers are rallying behind a Baldwin County mom badly injured in a head-on crash. Macy Hale has a long hard road ahead of her. She will not be able to work for quite a while as she is being treated and goes through physical therapy to learn how to walk again. Organizers are asking bikers and anyone else to join them Saturday for a benefit ride, “no matter what you drive…help us raise some money to help her with expenses during these trying times.” There will also be a pool tournament at Pour Nelsons.

An Ohio biker is in hot water after leading police on a hot pursuit. It was all caught on a highway patrol chopper camera. He’s shown going nearly 100 miles per hour on the interstate, but eventually learns you can’t outrun a helicopter or the radio.

Sex crimes at Sturgis. One man was sentenced to 15 years. another found guilty after undercover stings during the huge motorcycle rally in South Dakota. Both thought they were meeting underage kids for sex, but instead undercover agents greeted them. This is something police do each year during the rally.

And some good news for a biker family. Jesse Glidewell and his dad built this bike together and were crushed when it was stolen. Our sister station in Kansas City did a story about the theft, and luckily a man who had unknowingly bought the stolen bobber saw it. He returned it, not even asking for the money he spent on the bike back.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought I would never see it again. I thought there’s no reason for this guy to give me my bike back — especially if he has money invested in it. It turns out he’s just a really good guy and wanted to help,” Glidewell said.