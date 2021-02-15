BIKER DAD REPORT: “Bikers have huge hearts,” Pensacola Harley Davidson preps for WKRG 5 Ace of Hearts Poker Run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With Monday’s weather, not too many people are likely thinking about getting out on the road on a motorcycle. But by this weekend, things are looking a lot better for the annual WKRG 5 Ace of Hearts Poker Run. Lots of riders will be itching to get on their bikes after this “winter” stuff passes. The weather is looking pretty good for Saturday. It may be a touch chilly, but nice and sunny.

The Ace of Hearts Poker Run benefits the American Heart Association. WKRG 5 has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the cause, to help fight the number one killer in the U.S. , heart disease, and we always have a good time doing it too.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

I visited with Harley Davidson of Pensacola, one of our sponsors, and asked why they get involved in causes like this, “It’s huge for us to be a part of community events because the biker community loves to pull together for a good cause, said Jaynie Sieber of Pensacola Harley Davidson, and as much as the stigma is with the bikers, they really do have huge hearts. We’re always looking for a reason to ride, but for a good cause is even better.”

You can start there are Harley in Pensacola or the Main Event Club in Theodore. All riders end up at Flora-Bama for food and raffle prizes. It’s this Saturday February 20th. Hope to see you there.

You can pre-register now on the biker dad blog at WKRG.COM and get all of the other info there too. If you pre-register you will get the ride patch for free.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.