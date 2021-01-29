BIKER DAD REPORT: Bikers back local families facing tragedy

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A mother who nearly died rescuing her children from a Foley fire, had another surgery Friday. Leelan Thompson had a procedure to clean her wounds. She was badly burned last month saving her children from that fire. Doctors are still worried, she might not make it. Her 5-year-old son Jaysin is improving. He’s in outpatient care at Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas, and his family is hoping he’ll be home in two weeks to celebrate his sixth birthday.

When bikers heard about this they immediately jumped into action. Saturday, they are planning a benefit poker run at Good Time Charley’s in Foley. Biker Dad will be there, and from the looks of posts on social media, it’s going to be a huge show of support and financial help

All of the details are here, and everyone is welcome not just bikers.



Bikers stepped up to help another family dealing with cancer. Thankfully Kristen Pierce, who has cervical cancer, and her two young kids aren’t alone in that fight. Her friends, family, and co-workers at the Main event Club in Theodore and bikers rallied to her side Sunday, lifting her spirits and raising more than $5,000 for her family.

Another big event is back on the calendar, the annual WKRG News 5 Ace of Hearts Poker Run. This benefits the American Heart Association. We’ve raised tens of thousands and more importantly awareness in the past few years. The ride is on Feb. 20. I ride in honor of my brother I lost to a heart condition a few years back. It will be extra special this year. My nephew who is in the Navy is stationed in Pensacola right now, and he’ll get to ride in honor of his dad too.

You can pre-register right now on the Biker Dad Blog. If you do so, you’ll get the ride patch for free. Details on stops and such are there too.

