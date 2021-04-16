BIKER DAD REPORT: Alabama bills impact bikers; the ‘Dukes of Daytona’ strike again with another wild jump at a draw bridge

CORRECTION FROM THE VIDEO ABOVE. I MISSPOKE IN THE LIVE HIT. TATER’S FUNDRAISER IS TONIGHT.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Alabama bikers are paying close attention to what’s going on in the state capital right now. Several proposed laws will have a direct impact on them.

The first bill addresses getting a motorcycle license. It would require riders to take a written test and a safety course to be licensed. Right now it’s one or the other. Most riders, including myself, highly recommend taking a class. But not everyone can afford the typical high cost.

Another proposal would require reflective material on all helmets. Bikers argue this makes helmets expensive and distracts from the real problems like distracted driving.

Distracted driving is the focus of the third proposal, a hands free bill. It’s already against the law to text and drive but it’s not technically illegal to watch video or take video while you are driving or hold your phone to your ear. This bill would specifically outlaw that behavior, even making it illegal to simply hold your phone while driving and increase the penalties for all of it.

I spoke with Chris Litteral with Alabama Law Tigers and Alabama motorcycle advocacy group ABATE, “we are also one of the only states in the country where you can hold your cell phone to your head while your driving. Hold your head straight look left and right. Now hold your cell phone to your head and do the same thing. If it obstructed your view you should not be on your phone while you’re driving.”

The Dukes of Daytona strike again. Just take a look at the video above. For the second time in just a few months, someone decided to jump this draw bridge in Daytona Beach. The suv slams through the gate then all four tires leave the ground. You can almost hear Waylon Jennings in your head when you watch it.

You may remember during bike week in February a biker did the same thing during Daytona Bike week on the very same bridge. You can watch that here:

Most biker events are rained out this weekend, but not all of them. A benefit for my friend Mike Vance. They call him “Tater.” He was in a motorcycle accident recently and they are having a fundraiser for him FRIDAY evening at American Legion post 99 in Foley

Saturday is the daddy-daughter dance at Rockwell Elementary and it’s my annual opportunity to do the Roger Rabbit in public, which my daughter Alie isn’t old enough to be embarrassed about yet.

