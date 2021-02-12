BIKER DAD REPORT: Ace Of Hearts Poker Run has special meaning for rider who lost his father

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — We are just over a week away from the WKRG News 5 annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run. This year, I have a special reason to ride for the American Heart Association: family.

If you would like to join us, you can come to Pensacola Harley Davidson or the Main Event in Theodore. For the past few years, I’ve been riding in honor of my brother Darrell, who died of a heart attack at just 45. This year, his son is stationed at NAS Pensacola and will be riding alongside me in honor of his dad.

“I wish I could be riding with my dad, but we are riding for all of those still up there on two wheels, and we are really happy to enjoy this moment together,” Tyler Best said.

We hope to see you on Feb. 20. You can pre register right now by clicking here. If you do, you will get the ride patch free.