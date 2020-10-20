BIKER DAD: Rep. Matt Gaetz’s communication director injured in motorcycle crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Luke Ball is the Communications Director for one of the most outspoken congressmen in the House of Representatives. Although he’s kept very busy by his job, he also finds time to ride his motorcycle. He was riding home from the store on his bike recently when, he says, a 16-year-old driver slammed into him. The accident left him injured and facing surgery, according to a tweet by Ball.

Ball says the teenage driver ran a red light and hit him while he was going through an intersection. He doesn’t say exactly where this happened, but that he had to go to the hospital by ambulance and his broken leg risked needing amputation.

“After a six hour surgery they were able to help repair some of the arteries and get a faint pulse going through my leg,” Ball writes. He says he’s expecting a full recovery. “The outpouring of love and support you guys have sent via texts, posts, food to my family…has been overwhelming,” Ball writes.

Ball says he has a long road to recovery and asks for continued prayers.

