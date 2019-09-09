BIKER DAD: Remains of Mobile soldier killed in Korean War finally coming home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Patriot Guard riders quietly honor veterans almost every day on the Gulf Coast. And, each of those vets have a story of how they served our country. But few of those stories span nearly 7 decades.

An important mission Tuesday will bring a Mobile soldier home, 69 years after he was killed in action in Korea. Master Sergeant James Gerald Cates will arrive at the Mobile Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The Patriot Guard, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and others will escort the fallen hero’s remains to Radney funeral home.

According to the Patriot Guard, “Master Sergeant Cates was a member of Company I, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was originally listed as MIA while fighting the enemy in North Korea on December 3, 1950, in the Chosin Reservoir, and then presumed dead on December 31, 1953. He was known to his family as ‘Jabbo.'”

Cates’ remains were not positively identified until May 31, 2019. Funeral arrangements are planned for September 21, 2019 and the details will follow prior to that date.