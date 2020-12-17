CLEARWATER, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — They are known as much for their antics, family feuds, and memes on social media as they are for their wild choppers. There have been a lot of changes at Orange County Choppers over the years but their latest move might be one of the biggest.
Paul Tuetul Sr., the patriarch of the family and motorcycle mogul, made a mysterious post about the move on his Facebook page. So, the Biker Dad blog checked out what it is all about.
The post simply shows a map of Florida, saying, “OCC – The next chapter… The future never looked so bright!” We wanted to know exactly what that means and sent an email to the folks at OCC. They in fact confirmed Sr. and the crew are moving to the Sunshine State. They are currently based in New York State, and with the blistering winter storm slamming the Northeast this week, seems like a smart move for a company that makes and sells motorcycles. Paul Sr. replied to our emailed questions, “we are moving to St Pete/Clearwater area, the property next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson (in Clearwater) ..the target opening date is Spring 2021.” Ironically, that’s in Pinellas County, not Orange County which isn’t too far away.
Yes, that response does leave a lot of unanswered questions, like will new episodes of the reality show be shot there? The Biker Dad blog has requested an interview with Sr. Hopefully that will happen soon and will get all of our questions answer. Until then, welcome to the south and the sunshine OCC!
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
- BIKER DAD: Reality star bike builders “Orange County Choppers” hit the road, moving to Florida
- ‘He’s come so close to dying, but thank God he’s still alive:’ Motorcycle crash victim still in the hospital 15 weeks later
- Driver in crash that killed 5 cyclists charged with DUI
- Bikers take part in drive-by 100th birthday for Iwo Jima veteran
- BIKER DAD: Deputies search for suspect in deadly “road rage” that killed biker