BIKER DAD: President Trump addresses bikers at “Rolling to Remember”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN/BIKER DAD) — President Trump kicked off the “Rolling to Remember” veterans motorcycle ride at the White House on Friday. The Memorial Day weekend ride, which is virtual this year, honors America’s veterans, prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The president spoke from the blue room balcony in front of veterans and guests with their motorcycles.The small group then rode two laps around the White House driveway.

This year’s “Rolling to Remember” event takes the place of the traditional Rolling Thunder mass ride, which the organizing group ended after last year’s ride.

This year, the American-Veterans are leading a virtual/at-home challenge, encouraging individual riders nationwide to ride 22 miles in their own community.

The group says the 22 miles recognize the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day.

