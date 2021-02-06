BIKER DAD: Precision motorcycle training coming to Harley Davidson of Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) – Most people would probably not think the sound of scraping and grinding would be the sound of excellent motorcycle handling. But that’s exactly what the sound of floorboards and food pegs scraping on the asphalt in the parking lot of Harley Davidson of Pensacola means.

Trainers from Lock and Lean precision motorcycle training demonstrated their skills Saturday. On big heavy police Harleys, the men and woman showed even the biggest bikes can be maneuvered in tight spots. “We’re nothing special,” said trainer Ben Wolfe, “we can teach you to do this on your bike too.”

Lock and Lean are based in Rockford Illinois and people from all over make the trek there to train on these skills. “Now you don’t have to travel 1,000 miles to do that,” Wolfe said to the group of onlookers. The company is starting a satellite training course in the same spot where they demonstrated the techniques Saturday.

Wolfe says the courses will likely start in the fall. The 3-day beginner course is $500 dollars, but Wolfe says it may be the best $500 a rider ever spends given the skills they will acquire.

Stay tuned, we will let you know when the classes start.

HD of Pensacola is also one of the starting points for the WKRG 5 Ace of Hearts Poker Run on February 20th benefiting the American Heart Association. You can preregister now and get the ride patch for free!

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.