Biker Dad: Pre-register for Ace of Hearts Poker Run tonight at bike night at Harley Davidson of Pensacola







MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is gearing up for the 3rd year of what's becoming a big annual event. Come see us Thursday night at Harley Davidson of Pensacola. WKRG will be broadcasting LIVE from the shop. While you are there you can also pre-register for the WKRG Ace of Hearts Poker Run which is on October 19th. Click here to visit our Facebook event page.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER

The ride starts at the Harley shops in Mobile and Pensacola and ends at Flora-Bama. It benefits the American Heart Association.

This is the 3rd year of the now annual event. Hundreds of bikers from across the Gulf Coast are quickly making this a big biker tradition. It’s unique because riders can start on either side of the Florida/Alabama state line, then get together to party at the World Famous Flora-Bama. Hope to see you there!

And you don't have to ride to come. All vehicles welcome, or just meet us at Flora-Bama for the party, prizes, music and more.






