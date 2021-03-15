BIKER DAD: Prayers up for couple injured in crash after “Blessing of the Bikes” ride

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bill and Rebecca Paulson were winding down from a beautiful day riding with friends and fellowshipping with fellow church members. The day suddenly took a dangerous turn Sunday when they say a vehicle pulled out in front of them. Daphne police say they swerved to avoid the vehicle, lost control, and crashed.

Just hours before, the Paulsons had taken part in the “Blessing of the Bikes” at Bay Assembly Church in Bay Minette. Pastor Steve Pettis prayed over the bikers and prayed for a safe riding season. Pettis is a biker himself and tells the Biker Dad Blog that both riders are in stable condition in the hospital, “it’s looking like he has a dislocated shoulder and she might have some broken ribs. Prayers would be appreciated!”

We’ll keep you updated.

