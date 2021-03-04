BIKER DAD: Porch pirate steals biker’s ashes mailed in motorcycle urn

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)— A despicable act has added insult to injury for a family mourning the loss of a biker in New Jersey. A porch pirate stole a package from a porch. It contained a motorcycle shaped urn and the ashes of Andrew Smith.
Fed-Ex had delivered the ashes to the apartment where Smith’s son lives. It happened just after noon on February 26th. “The urn is as unique as it has a motorcycle on top of it with the victim’s father’s name inscribed on it,” the Morris County Sheriff wrote on Facebook.
If you have any information you can call 973-COP-CALL. There’s a $1,000 reward.
