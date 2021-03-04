BIKER DAD: Porch pirate steals biker’s ashes mailed in motorcycle urn

Biker Dad

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)— A despicable act has added insult to injury for a family mourning the loss of a biker in New Jersey. A porch pirate stole a package from a porch. It contained a motorcycle shaped urn and the ashes of Andrew Smith.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Fed-Ex had delivered the ashes to the apartment where Smith’s son lives. It happened just after noon on February 26th. “The urn is as unique as it has a motorcycle on top of it with the victim’s father’s name inscribed on it,” the Morris County Sheriff wrote on Facebook.

If you have any information you can call 973-COP-CALL. There’s a $1,000 reward.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook