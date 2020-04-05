BIKER DAD: Police union outraged after 400 bikers show up for funeral in COVID-19 epicenter

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WKRG) — New York City is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic right now. But one police union says that’s not keeping people from participating in “lunacy.” The Sergeants Benevolent Association posted a video of more than 400 bikers gathering in Queens for a funeral amid the coronavirus outbreak saying, “Happening Now more Lunacy! 400 plus bikers gathering crowds in 102 PCT heading to a funeral. NYPD having to call a level 1 mobilization.” The union has been outspoken about the handling of the crisis by the city’s mayor.
Another video posted by the SBA simply reads “the chaos continues.” But some replying to the Twitter posts say, it wasn’t as dangerous as it seems, “
“This wasn’t a riot or blatantly not following quarantine rules. They were mourning a fallen brother someone who did alot for the community. No one went inside to say goodbye and this was their way of honoring Nene. Not “chaos” RIP Nene see you on the other side”
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
