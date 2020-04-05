BIKER DAD: Police union outraged after 400 bikers show up for funeral in COVID-19 epicenter

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WKRG) — New York City is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic right now. But one police union says that’s not keeping people from participating in “lunacy.” The Sergeants Benevolent Association posted a video of more than 400 bikers gathering in Queens for a funeral amid the coronavirus outbreak saying, “Happening Now more Lunacy! 400 plus bikers gathering crowds in 102 PCT heading to a funeral. NYPD having to call a level 1 mobilization.” The union has been outspoken about the handling of the crisis by the city’s mayor.

Another video posted by the SBA simply reads “the chaos continues.” But some replying to the Twitter posts say, it wasn’t as dangerous as it seems, “

“This wasn’t a riot or blatantly not following quarantine rules. They were mourning a fallen brother someone who did alot for the community. No one went inside to say goodbye and this was their way of honoring Nene. Not “chaos” RIP Nene see you on the other side”

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook

Trending Stories