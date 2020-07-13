BIKER DAD: Update: police arrest man for hit and that killed husband and wife on their motorcycle

UPDATE: The Associated Press reports there has been an arrest:

CROTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) — Police arrested a 42-year-old man Monday in a weekend hit-and-run crash that killed two people on a motorcycle in western Michigan.

Jason Wardell of Muskegon was found in Montcalm County, along with the car, state police said.

Wardell was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a fatal accident and other crimes. Police said he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Bond was set at $250,000.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Roger Devries, 63, and Melanie Devries, 61, of Newaygo were riding a motorcycle Saturday in Newaygo County’s Croton Township, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids, when they were hit.

Police said the car was trying to pass another vehicle when it struck the motorcycle.

ORIGINAL STORY: NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (WKRG/BIKER DAD ) — Police in Michigan have a deadly mystery on their hands, and at least one family will be facing the devastation caused by the fallout of that mystery. Someone slammed head-on into a motorcycle in Newaygo County, then left a man and woman for dead.

Michigan State Troopers say the hit and run involved an “unknown passenger car.” The 63-year-old man and 61-year-old woman died after the driver of that car took off. Police believe the car was passing another vehicle when it hit the bikers head-on. Investigators haven’t released their names yet so next of kin can be notified.

Although investigators have little to go on, there is one important clue, “the suspect vehicle is missing a passenger side mirror and is believed to have passenger side damage.” If you have any information, see below on how to contact investigators. And please share this story to help get the word out.

HERE’S THE FULL PRESS RELEASE:

Newaygo County, Croton Twp;

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating a fatal hit and run crash involving a motorcycle and an unknown passenger car.

The preliminary investigation indicates an unknown silver passenger car began passing a vehicle on 56th St near Newcosta Ave. The vehicle entered oncoming traffic and struck a motorcycle head-on, killing the two riders. The vehicle then left the scene. The victims were a 63-year- old Newaygo man and a 61-year-old Newaygo woman. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The suspect vehicle is missing a passenger side mirror and is believed to have passenger side damage.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the DNR, Croton Twp Fire Department, and Life EMS. The crash remains under investigation at this time. If you, or anyone you know, has information about this case, please contact Tpr. Grinwis of the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.

Ref Complaint # 62-3412-20

