BIKER DAD: Police search for couple who tried to steal a motorcycle

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) –Grainy surveillance images shows the Bonnie and Clyde of bikes creeping around what appears to be a parking garage in Biloxi. Police say the pair tried to steal a motorcycle and were caught on camera, but still haven’t been caught in real life.







Police only said it happened in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard. They also shared a picture of their SUV which is dark colored and has a large Browning firearms sticker on the rear window.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us , Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

