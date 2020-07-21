BIKER DAD: Police say Alabama biker was hit by DUI driver

DOTHAN, Ala. (WKRG/WDHN/BIKER DAD) — An Alabama biker is recovering after a dangerous run-in with a DUI driver, according to police. Dothan Police say Leslie Smith was under the influence Sunday when she hit the motorcycle. It happened in front of a Sonic restaurant on Highway 84.
Smith was booked into the Dothan City jail and the man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.
