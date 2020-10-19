BIKER DAD: Police in Texas make more than a dozen arrests for street racing, reckless driving, and deadly biker crash

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– San Antonio Police say they aren’t going to tolerate street racing and blatant reckless driving on their streets after a wild weekend and a deadly motorcycle hit and run at more than 100 mph. According to their Facebook page, they arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend.

“Street racing is not only illegal – it’s dangerous,” the post reads, “Over the weekend, SAPD made 16 arrests and issued 100 citations city-wide for charges such as reckless driving and evading arrest. Several weapons were recovered and 9 vehicles were towed. This reckless activity will not be tolerated. SAPD will continue to be proactive against this behavior.”

The poster child for the arrests was 20-year-old Jesus Torres. Police say he was in a crowd blocking the street and doing donuts. When they arrived to break it up, they say, Torres throw a bottle from his car hitting and injuring an officer before taking off. A police chopper found him and he was arrested along with two other people.

This comes as San Antonio police just announced upgraded charges in a hit and run crash they say involved motorcycles going more than 100 miles per hour on a highway.

According to KSAT television Dan Curtis Fitts was arrested Sunday and is facing a charge of failing to stop and render aid – death after colliding with another motorcyclist and failing to stop and render aid at the scene, according to San Antonio police. The victim, Quan Van Bach, 28, died from his injuries at the scene.

KSAT reports that the victim hit the safety cables in the median after bumping with Fitts’ bike. Those cables are very effective keeping cars from crossing into head-on traffic, but are often a death sentence for bikers. Bach’s bike went 350 feet without him, when he came off in the crash.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

