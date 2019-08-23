BIKER DAD: Poker run this weekend for tattoo shop destroyed in fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Tattoos are as much a part of motorcycling as well, motorcycles. So when a Northwest Florida tattoo shop was destroyed by fire it was only natural that bikers step up and help out.
The Artistic Sol show caught fire in July. Not only did they lose their shop but a lot of artwork and their tattoo portfolios. Sunday bikers will ride to help the shop get back on its feet. A motorcycle poker run will start Sunday at Harley Davidson of Pensacola at noon and end at Whiskey River Saloon. Registration is only 5 dollars.
On their GoFundMe page, the shop writes, “once we are back up and running it will be easier to replace our artwork and furniture, but we are also in need of replacing equipment and supplies immediately so that this is possible, and most of you probably already know this, but we have no money coming in until we have a sterile work environment again as well as the needed equipment and supplies. For artists it is a vicious cycle, and I assure you the safety net was not near enough to cover this horrible disaster. “