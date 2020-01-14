BIKER DAD: Pink and Carey Hart auction tanks for troops

(WKRG) — Singer “Pink” and her husband, motocross legend Carey Hart are saying “tanks” to our military veterans. Their annual “Good Ride” rally includes an auction this week for custom painted motorcycle tanks.

The high-octane artwork is being auctioned off to benefit Infinite Hero Foundation which, according to its website, “exists to connect our military, veterans and military family members with innovative and effective treatment programs for service related injuries.”

The tanks are nothing short of amazing, as is the effort they are supporting. The online auction continues until January 18th. One of the tanks is even designed by their daughter, Willow Sage.

Source: Good Ride Rally

GET A LOOK AT ALL OF THE TANKS IN THIS SLIDESHOW AND BID ON ONE BY CLICKING HERE.











































SOURCE: GOOD RIDE



Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST HEADLINES