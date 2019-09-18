Biker Dad: Patriot Guard Riders will escort Korea War hero’s remains to final resting place

UPDATE: Patriot Guard Riders tell the News 5 Biker Dad blog that there will be a visitation for Master Sergeant James Gerald Cates Saturday September 21st at Radney Funeral Home in Saraland. The visitation is from 10 am to 2 pm. The Patriot Guard Riders, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and other riders will escort Cates’ remains to Turnerville Cemetery immediately following the visitation. News 5 plans to cover the events Saturday online and on our weekend newscasts.

UPDATE September 11: The remains of Master Sergeant James Gerald Cates arrived in Mobile at 1:30 Wednesday morning.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly 70 years after he was killed in Korea Master Sergeant James Gerald Cates will be brought back to Mobile.

Master Sergeant Cates will arrive at the Mobile Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The plane has been delayed. The most recent update from the airline says it is set to arrive around 10:20. The Patriot Guard, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and others will escort the fallen hero’s remains to Radney Funeral Home. If police are not able to escort the group as well, they will reconvene at a later time.

According to the Patriot Guard, “Master Sergeant Cates was a member of Company I, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was originally listed as MIA while fighting the enemy in North Korea on December 3, 1950, in the Chosin Reservoir, and then presumed dead on December 31, 1953. He was known to his family as ‘Jabbo.’”

Photo of Master Sergeant James Gerald Cates

Cates’ remains were not positively identified until May 31, 2019. Funeral arrangements are planned for September 21, 2019 and the details will follow prior to that date.