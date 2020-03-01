BIKER DAD: Patriot Guard Rider killed escorting body of last survivor of U.S.S. Arizona

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (WKRG) — A deadly accident on I-70 in Kansas has claimed the life of a Patriot Guard Rider who was escorting the body of the last survivor of the U.S.S. Arizona. The Arizona was one of the ships attacked at Pearl Harbor, dragging the United States into World War II. According to WKRG sister station, KSNW, a man was riding a motorcycle on I-70 when he lost control of his bike and was struck by two vehicles. Both cars stopped at the scene and waited for police to arrive. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP says traffic was blocked off due to the accident. Another vehicle not related to the first accident tried going past the diversion and hit a firetruck as a result. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the two victims are being withheld because police still notify the family members.

Another Kansas television station KAKE reports the biker was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders and was escorting a vehicle carrying the body of the last survivor of the U.S.S Arizona to his final resting place in Nebraska from Colorado.

According to KAKE, “the caravan was carrying the body of 97-year old Donald Stratton, one of the last crewmembers of the U.S.S. Arizona. One of only 335 survivors of the attack on the Arizona, the motorcade was being followed by members of the Patriot Guard when one of the motorcyclists lost control and crashed. Unfortunately, he died at the scene. “

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST HEADLINES