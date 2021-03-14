BIKER DAD: Panama City Beach approves Spring Thunder Beach Rally

Biker Dad

by: Emily McLeod

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB/BIKERDAD) — On Saturday, Panama City Beach announced on their Facebook page their approval of the spring Thunder Beach Rally.

The event will take place at multiple locations in Panama City Beach including Frank Brown Park, Harley Davidson of Panama City Beach, Indian Motorcycle and Lucky Cat.

The post goes on to say depending on the venue, activities will begin on April 26, 27 or 28 and will end on Sunday, May 2.

