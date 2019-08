FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Hot rods and other cars will be roaring into OWA Saturday. The Labor Day Car Show put on by the Gear Jammers Car Club of Baldwin County is Saturday at 8 a.m.

The show has many categories and will be awarding 20 trophies. Entry is $25 and proceeds benefit the First Baptist Church of Foley.

You can find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/626313964514986/?ti=icl