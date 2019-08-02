BIKER DAD: On a mission for dogs, Bikers for Barkers

DUNCANSVILLE, Penn. (WKRG) — They may ride “Hogs” but they’re on a mission for dogs and other adoptable pets. Riders hit the road recently in Pennsylvania to help care for adoptable animals. The Bikers for Bikers Poker Run is in its 19th year.
The ride on July 20th benefited the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society and all of the money goes to care for adoptable animals. The event started at Roundhouse Harley Davidson in Duncansville, Pa. And just like most poker runs there was an after-party with food, drinks, music and prizes.