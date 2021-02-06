BIKER DAD: Ohio Harley Dealer closing up shop after more than 100 years in business

STUBENVILLE, Oh. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — They’ve been selling Harleys in Ohio for almost as long as the motor company has been making them in Milwaukee. But after 115 years the family-owned dealership is calling it quits. Neidengard’s Motorcycles was opened in 1906, survived two world wars, the great depression and the up of downs of the economy. Not to mention the ups and downs of the Harley Davidson Motor Company. According to a post on Facebook, the shop will be closing its doors on February 27th.

“It has been our pleasure to serve the motorcycle community for 115 years, along the way becoming Neidengard’s Harley-Davidson for over 100 years,” the post says, “(Founder) G.H. (Neidengard) was an avid rider and racer and so began our dealership’s participation in various forms of motorcycle competitions capturing national and local recognition. We have sponsored rides and poker runs to benefit national and local charities, with our strong committed staff, Hog Chapter and loyal customers we have been one of the top dealers in the nation to raise money for M.D.A. and W.W.P. (Wounded Warriors Project)”

“I have made the decision to enjoy life to the fullest by retiring,” son of the founder and current owner John G. Neidengard wrote, “at this time we would like to thank our committed staff for many years of hard work and dedication to our dealership and to our loyal customers that have supported all of us, we thank you also.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.