Biker Dad: Officer hides motorcycle behind pen to make a point about sharing the road

ONTARIO, Canada (WKRG) — A Canadian police officer’s powerful message about sharing the road is going viral. The video posted by Ontario Provincial Police on Facebook has been shared nearly 40,00 times.

The officer is standing on road holding a pen in his hand as he says, “road safety is a responsibility that is shared amongst all drivers.” He continues to hold up the pen while saying “make sure to take the time to look around all obstacles in your view. You never know what they may be hiding.” Just then he lowers a pen to reveal he’s been obstructing the view of a motorcycle the entire time…just with the pen.

He also warns that use of cell phones is dangerous too. It’s powerful message about sharing the road and saving lives. And it’s one clearly being seen by drivers, not just motorcycle riders.