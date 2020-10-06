BIKER DAD: Northwest Florida biker killed in hit and run

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Investigators say a 21-year-old biker from Wewahitchka was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday in Gulf County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was going the wrong way on U.S. Highway 98 when it hit the motorcycle. Investigators say the truck driver left the scene. The FHP says they tracked down the driver who has been charged with leaving the scene, involving a death.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

