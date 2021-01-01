BIKER DAD: New year, here’s hoping for smoother ride in 2021

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG/CBS NEWSPATH/BIKER DAD) — After learning a terminally ill teen’s dream was to fly a plane a Florida organization jumped at the chance to make that dream come true.

Austin Booth got the surprise of his life when bikers from across the country escorted him to the Flagler airport near Daytona Beach. He wasn’t supposed to live past nine but recently got to live it up in the skies. Alabama and Florida members of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club met him and took up his cause, hooking him up with the organization, Teens in Flight, who let him fly the plane and be a pilot for a day! Austin loved it, “It was pretty good, we saw some sharks, we went across the ocean, went to Palatka, and there was a lot of turbulence.” If you’d like to find out how to help that organization help more kids and read more about Austin click here.

And check this out, not something you see every day – the Florida Highway Patrol says a woman is in critical condition after slamming her motorcycle into a house. It happened early Friday morning in Panama City Beach.

FHP say she ran a stop sign, hit a car parked in the driveway then ricochet off the car, then hitting the garage. FHP is investigating how exactly this happened.

We’ve been telling you about the last ride of the year in Stockton this week. The tiny town nearly doubles for a few hours each year when hundreds of bikers from across the country roll in, have lunch, and then just go back home. Mark Bialt who we interviewed ended up being the biker from the farthest away New York, but the longest ride was actually awarded to a man from Arkansas who took the long way down.

That was the last ride of the year, now time to hit the road for the first one . Hopefully 2021 will provide a smoother ride.

