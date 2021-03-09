BIKER DAD: New video shows “Naked Cowboy” arrested at Daytona Bike week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) – You never know what you’re going to see at Daytona Bike Week, and this weekend the crowds go quite a show. The man known as “The Naked Cowboy” and police had a run-in that was all caught on police dashcam and released to the public. 51-year-old Robert Burck is know for wearing only “tighty-whities,” cowboy boots and a cowboy had while performing in New York City. This week he brought his show and his “Naked Cowgirl” wife to Daytona Beach to perform at Bike Week.

The problem is, police say, he was panhandling illegally. On the video police tell Burck they warned him once, but he kept taking money. Police indicated part of the problem was social distancing and drawing a crowd around for donations. At first, they were just going to cite him and release him. But after his wife approached they slapped handcuffs on him, and later said he was under arrest.

CBS affiliate, WKMG in Orlando reports things got uglier from there. WKMG reports:

At times, he used graphic and insensitive language.

“So the Blacks can walk around and take tips all day long but I don’t want anything about that,” Burck said in the video.

“Excuse me? Excuse me?” the officer asked.

“I don’t care. You heard me, yeah, you heard me. I don’t want money from them. I’m already rich. I don’t give a (expletive) about the money. You can break the guitar and give it to all the (inaudible),” Burck replied.

Crowds soon started to gather to film the encounter at times chanting, “boo,” “free the Naked Cowboy,” and “let him go.”

Burck’s guitar was also smashed in the melee that ensued. According to WKMG,

The video shows that Burck began hurling insults at the female officer once he realized his instrument was snapped at the neck.

“(Expletive) you, (expletive) (homophobic slur), (expletive) (homophobic slur),” he told her.

Burcks was arrested on a panhandling charge and later released.

