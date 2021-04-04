BIKER DAD: Officer, father of 2 killed in Easter weekend motorcycle crash

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (WKRG/BIKER DAD)— A Phillipsburg New Jersey Police officer died tragically. He left a wife and 2 children behind just a day before Easter.

The department shared the news on its Facebook page saying “the department is mourning the loss of one of our own. Officer Dominic Belcastro was tragically killed in an off duty motorcycle accident on April 3rd, 2021. He leaves behind a loving wife and 2 beautiful daughters.”

The post grows on to say “to make a donation please make checks payable to PBA Local #56, all donations will go directly to the Belcastro Family.

PBA Local #56

PO Box 67

Phillipsburg, NJ 08865”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.